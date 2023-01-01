Menu
2007 Chevrolet Silverado

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10074483
  • Stock #: 256749
  • VIN: 2GCEK13CX71560084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON.JURISDICTIONS REGISTERED:NB NS ON.PRE-SALE INSPECTION COMPLETED-FAIL.ENGINE PROBLEM - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

