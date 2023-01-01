$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2007 Ford F-150
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9488962
- Stock #: 904681
- VIN: 1FTVX14527NA54944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE.UNIT MUST BE PICKED UP IN CONCORD.UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.ENGINE PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: Engine,Radio: AM - FM - Compact Disc, Seats:Cloth
