2007 Ford F-150

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9488962
  • Stock #: 904681
  • VIN: 1FTVX14527NA54944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 904681
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE.UNIT MUST BE PICKED UP IN CONCORD.UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.ENGINE PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: Engine,Radio: AM - FM - Compact Disc, Seats:Cloth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

