2007 Ford Focus

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2007 Ford Focus

2007 Ford Focus

2007 Ford Focus

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8710070
  • Stock #: 248234
  • VIN: 1FAHP34N57W284924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX REPORTS 9 INCIDENTS FOR $7677 & UNKNOWN AMOUNTS. VEHICLE BRANDED: REBUILT.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

