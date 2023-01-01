Menu
2007 Ford Ranger

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

Used
  • Listing ID: 9543439
  • Stock #: 253597
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E17PA65420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ABS LIGHT IS ON.ENGINE LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

