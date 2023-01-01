Menu
2007 GMC Sierra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2007 GMC Sierra

K2500 Heavy

2007 GMC Sierra

K2500 Heavy

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

Used
  Listing ID: 9450517
  Stock #: 252627
  VIN: 1GTHK29K67E572507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.TPMS LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

