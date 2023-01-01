$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2007 GMC Sierra
K2500 Heavy
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9450517
- Stock #: 252627
- VIN: 1GTHK29K67E572507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP.TPMS LIGHT IS ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5