2007 GMC Yukon Denali
Used
- Listing ID: 8721254
- Stock #: 248584
- VIN: 1GKFK63857J401495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED. FORMER USA VEHICLE: CALIFORNIA. COMES WITH NAVIGATION.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
