2007 GMC Yukon Denali

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  Listing ID: 8721254
  Stock #: 248584
  VIN: 1GKFK63857J401495

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED. FORMER USA VEHICLE: CALIFORNIA. COMES WITH NAVIGATION.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

