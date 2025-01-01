Menu
3 EXTRA TIRES NOT ON RIMS.

2007 Honda Civic

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Honda Civic

EX

12570101

2007 Honda Civic

EX

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 2HGFA16857H033545

  Exterior Colour BLU
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

3 EXTRA TIRES NOT ON RIMS.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2007 Honda Civic