TPMS LIGHT MAINTANENCE. IGHT VTM-4 LIGHT.

2007 Honda Ridgeline

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
CALL
VIN 2HJYK16537H003062

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

TPMS LIGHT MAINTANENCE. IGHT VTM-4 LIGHT.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
