2007 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2007 Jeep Wrangler

2007 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2007 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9547537
  Stock #: 253627
  VIN: 1J4GA59157L141329

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour GRN
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT IS ON. ABS LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Convertible

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

