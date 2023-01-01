$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9547537
- Stock #: 253627
- VIN: 1J4GA59157L141329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT IS ON. ABS LIGHT IS ON.
Vehicle Features
Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Convertible
