2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
Used
- Listing ID: 9847451
- Stock #: 905186
- VIN: WDDDJ72X47A107208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IS LOCATED OFFSITE. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: ABS (Anti Lock Brake System) - Traction,Radio: AM - FM - Compact Disc, Seats:Leather
