2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9847451

9847451 Stock #: 905186

905186 VIN: WDDDJ72X47A107208

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 905186

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: ABS (Anti Lock Brake System) - Traction,Radio: AM - FM - Compact Disc, Seats:Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.