2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  Listing ID: 9847451
  Stock #: 905186
  VIN: WDDDJ72X47A107208

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 905186
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT IS LOCATED OFFSITE. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: ABS (Anti Lock Brake System) - Traction,Radio: AM - FM - Compact Disc, Seats:Leather

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

