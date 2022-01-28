2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8192832

8192832 Stock #: 901938

901938 VIN: WDDNG86X97A130809

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 901938

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Power Seats,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: Engine,Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.