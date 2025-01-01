$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Mercedes ML 320
CDI
2007 Mercedes ML 320
CDI
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 4JGBB22E57A209080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ABS LIGHT ON. SRS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
2007 Mercedes ML 320 CDI 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Leaf 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email North Toronto Auction
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2007 Mercedes ML 320