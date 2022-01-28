$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2007 Nissan 350Z
2007 Nissan 350Z
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8192835
- Stock #: 901940
- VIN: JN1BZ34D97M502458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 901940
- Mileage 0 MI
Vehicle Description
ODOMETER IS IN MILES. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. ABS LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Power Locks,Power Seats,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: ABS (Anti Lock Brake System)-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5