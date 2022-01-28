Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Nissan 350Z

0 MI

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2007 Nissan 350Z

2007 Nissan 350Z

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Nissan 350Z

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8192835
  2. 8192835
  3. 8192835
  4. 8192835
  5. 8192835
  6. 8192835
  7. 8192835
  8. 8192835
  9. 8192835
  10. 8192835
  11. 8192835
  12. 8192835
  13. 8192835
  14. 8192835
  15. 8192835
  16. 8192835
  17. 8192835
  18. 8192835
  19. 8192835
  20. 8192835
  21. 8192835
  22. 8192835
  23. 8192835
  24. 8192835
  25. 8192835
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8192835
  • Stock #: 901940
  • VIN: JN1BZ34D97M502458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 901940
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

ODOMETER IS IN MILES. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. ABS LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Power Locks,Power Seats,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: ABS (Anti Lock Brake System)-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2015 Audi A3
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-350 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory