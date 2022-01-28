2007 Nissan 350Z

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8192835

8192835 Stock #: 901940

901940 VIN: JN1BZ34D97M502458

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # 901940

Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Power Locks,Power Seats,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: ABS (Anti Lock Brake System)-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.