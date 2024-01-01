$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Audi S6
Quattro
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
VIN WAUDN64FX8N134160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
COOLANT LIGHT ON. BULB LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2008 Audi S6