2008 BMW 3 Series

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

328 XI

2008 BMW 3 Series

328 XI

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9701494
  • Stock #: 253756
  • VIN: WBAVC93578KZ73236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT IS ON. 4 EXRTA TIRES ON RIM.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

