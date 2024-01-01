Menu
LOCKS OPERATE INTERMITTENTLY.

2008 Buick Allure

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Buick Allure CXL

CXL

2008 Buick Allure

CXL

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 2G4WJ582481223860

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

LOCKS OPERATE INTERMITTENTLY.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Buick Allure