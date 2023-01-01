Menu
2008 Buick Enclave

0 KM

Details Description Features

North Toronto Auction

CXL

CXL

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Listing ID: 9639430
  • Stock #: 254171
  • VIN: 5GAEV237X8J108001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENIGNE LIGHT IS ON. TPMS LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

