2008 Chevrolet Uplander

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Incomplet

Incomplet

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8817830
  Stock #: 245712
  VIN: 1GBDV13W98D167958

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 245712
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

