2008 Dodge Caliber

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

SXT

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  Listing ID: 8981857
  • Stock #: 250180
  • VIN: 1B3HB48B38D638243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

