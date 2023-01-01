Menu
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10409598
  • Stock #: 258681
  • VIN: 2D8HN44H48R813131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GLD
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 258681
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCESSIVE RUST. EXHAUST LEAK.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

