North Toronto Auction
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Stock #: 246705
- VIN: 2D8HN44H58R775618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL PROCEEDS GO TO RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE;.CHARITIES SOUTH CENTRAL ONTARIO. TPMS LIGHT ON. EXTRA TIRES IN BACK.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5