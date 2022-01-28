2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8256735

8256735 Stock #: 246705

246705 VIN: 2D8HN44H58R775618

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 246705

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.