2008 Dodge Ram 1500

285,980 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6002052
  • Stock #: 10715CUX
  • VIN: 1D7HU18218J221394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 285,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


SLT 4WD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
ABS Brakes
6 Speed Manual
4x4

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-996-3364

