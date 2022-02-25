Menu
2008 Dodge Sprinter

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2008 Dodge Sprinter

2008 Dodge Sprinter

2008 Dodge Sprinter

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 8366889
  Stock #: 246967
  VIN: WD0BE845585238415

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AIRBAG LIGHT ON.AIRBAGS INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

