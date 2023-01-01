$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford Crown Victoria
POL
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 10088763
- Stock #: 256896
- VIN: 2FAHP71V98X114812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. ENGINE LIGHT ON. FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEM INDICATOR LIGHT ON
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats
