Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Crown Victoria

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Crown Victoria

2008 Ford Crown Victoria

POL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Crown Victoria

POL

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10088763
  2. 10088763
  3. 10088763
  4. 10088763
  5. 10088763
  6. 10088763
  7. 10088763
  8. 10088763
  9. 10088763
  10. 10088763
  11. 10088763
  12. 10088763
  13. 10088763
  14. 10088763
  15. 10088763
  16. 10088763
  17. 10088763
  18. 10088763
  19. 10088763
  20. 10088763
  21. 10088763
  22. 10088763
  23. 10088763
  24. 10088763
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10088763
  • Stock #: 256896
  • VIN: 2FAHP71V98X114812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 256896
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. ENGINE LIGHT ON. FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEM INDICATOR LIGHT ON

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2015 Subaru WRX
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Venza XLE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Toua...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory