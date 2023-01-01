Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

2008 Ford Escape

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Ford Escape

XLS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Escape

XLS

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10744118
  2. 10744118
  3. 10744118
  4. 10744118
  5. 10744118
  6. 10744118
  7. 10744118
  8. 10744118
  9. 10744118
  10. 10744118
  11. 10744118
  12. 10744118
  13. 10744118
  14. 10744118
  15. 10744118
  16. 10744118
  17. 10744118
  18. 10744118
  19. 10744118
  20. 10744118
  21. 10744118
  22. 10744118
  23. 10744118
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1FMCU02Z78KC60680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Chevrolet Express G2500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2006 Chevrolet Express G2500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Chevrolet Colorado for sale in Innisfil, ON
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Escape