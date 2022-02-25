2008 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8449620

8449620 Stock #: 245698

245698 VIN: 1FMCU49H28KE07878

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 245698

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.