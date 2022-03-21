Menu
2008 Ford Escape

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8710082
  Stock #: 248354
  VIN: 1FMCU03148KC60791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL PROCEEDS GO TO TORONTO HUMANE SOCIETY.CARFAX REPORTS 4 INCIDENTS FOR $1275; $4133 &.UNKNOWN AMOUNTS.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

