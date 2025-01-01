Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE OIL CHANGE DUE.

2008 Ford Explorer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12883748

2008 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12883748
  2. 12883748
  3. 12883748
  4. 12883748
  5. 12883748
  6. 12883748
  7. 12883748
  8. 12883748
  9. 12883748
  10. 12883748
  11. 12883748
  12. 12883748
  13. 12883748
  14. 12883748
  15. 12883748
  16. 12883748
  17. 12883748
  18. 12883748
  19. 12883748
  20. 12883748
  21. 12883748
  22. 12883748
  23. 12883748
  24. 12883748
  25. 12883748
  26. 12883748
  27. 12883748
  28. 12883748
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FMEU73E78UB27094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE OIL CHANGE DUE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Charger Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Dodge Charger Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Ford Explorer