ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPE. BRAKE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2008 Ford F-150

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

2008 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1FTRW12W08FA72788

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPE. BRAKE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Ford F-150