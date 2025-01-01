Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE TPMS. BATTERY NEEDS REPLACED.

2008 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

Watch This Vehicle
12759639

2008 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12759639
  2. 12759639
  3. 12759639
  4. 12759639
  5. 12759639
  6. 12759639
  7. 12759639
  8. 12759639
  9. 12759639
  10. 12759639
  11. 12759639
  12. 12759639
  13. 12759639
  14. 12759639
  15. 12759639
  16. 12759639
  17. 12759639
  18. 12759639
  19. 12759639
  20. 12759639
  21. 12759639
  22. 12759639
  23. 12759639
  24. 12759639
  25. 12759639
  26. 12759639
  27. 12759639
  28. 12759639
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FTPW14V08FB04795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 278276
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE TPMS. BATTERY NEEDS REPLACED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2004 Honda Civic DX VP for sale in Innisfil, ON
2004 Honda Civic DX VP 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Accent for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Hyundai Accent 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Ford F-150