2008 Ford F-250

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Ford F-250

2008 Ford F-250

Super Duty

2008 Ford F-250

Super Duty

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10358010
  • Stock #: 258054
  • VIN: 1FTSW21518ED91641

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Vinyl Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

