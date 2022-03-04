Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-250

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-250

2008 Ford F-250

Super Duty

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-250

Super Duty

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8634935
  2. 8634935
  3. 8634935
  4. 8634935
  5. 8634935
  6. 8634935
  7. 8634935
  8. 8634935
  9. 8634935
  10. 8634935
  11. 8634935
  12. 8634935
  13. 8634935
  14. 8634935
  15. 8634935
  16. 8634935
  17. 8634935
  18. 8634935
  19. 8634935
  20. 8634935
  21. 8634935
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8634935
  • Stock #: 248200
  • VIN: 1FTSW21R68EA34328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE PROBLEMS - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2008 Ford F-250 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 RAM 2500 SLT
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory