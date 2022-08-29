Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

0 KM

$CALL

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

SUPER CAB

SUPER CAB

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  • Listing ID: 9314185
  • Stock #: 252034
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E78PA11850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

