Menu
Account
Sign In
TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2008 GMC Acadia

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 GMC Acadia

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12971682

2008 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12971682
  2. 12971682
  3. 12971682
  4. 12971682
  5. 12971682
  6. 12971682
  7. 12971682
  8. 12971682
  9. 12971682
  10. 12971682
  11. 12971682
  12. 12971682
  13. 12971682
  14. 12971682
  15. 12971682
  16. 12971682
  17. 12971682
  18. 12971682
  19. 12971682
  20. 12971682
  21. 12971682
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1GKER13748J137916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Vinyl Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 GMC Canyon SLE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 GMC Canyon SLE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 GMC Acadia