2008 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10092156

10092156 Stock #: 256908

256908 VIN: 2GTEK19J981178510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.