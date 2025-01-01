Menu
ENGINE TPMS AIRBAG LIG. ON.

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 GMC Sierra 1500

12435913

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 2GTEC19C781175023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BUR
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE TPMS AIRBAG LIG. ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 GMC Sierra 1500