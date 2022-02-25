$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2008 GMC Sierra 1500
Used
- Listing ID: 8373309
- Stock #: 902311
- VIN: 2GTEK190981269347
- Exterior Colour GRY
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.STRUCTURAL DAMAGE - HOLE IN FRAME.
