Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Sierra 1500

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8373309
  2. 8373309
  3. 8373309
  4. 8373309
  5. 8373309
  6. 8373309
  7. 8373309
  8. 8373309
  9. 8373309
  10. 8373309
  11. 8373309
  12. 8373309
  13. 8373309
  14. 8373309
  15. 8373309
  16. 8373309
  17. 8373309
  18. 8373309
  19. 8373309
  20. 8373309
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8373309
  • Stock #: 902311
  • VIN: 2GTEK190981269347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.STRUCTURAL DAMAGE - HOLE IN FRAME.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory