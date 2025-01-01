Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE TPMS.

2008 Honda CR-V

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12744939

2008 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12744939
  2. 12744939
  3. 12744939
  4. 12744939
  5. 12744939
  6. 12744939
  7. 12744939
  8. 12744939
  9. 12744939
  10. 12744939
  11. 12744939
  12. 12744939
  13. 12744939
  14. 12744939
  15. 12744939
  16. 12744939
  17. 12744939
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 5J6RE48358L802370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE TPMS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Innisfil, ON
2008 Honda CR-V LX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Honda CR-V