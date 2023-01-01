Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Fit

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Fit

2008 Honda Fit

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Fit

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

  1. 9639433
  2. 9639433
  3. 9639433
  4. 9639433
  5. 9639433
  6. 9639433
  7. 9639433
  8. 9639433
  9. 9639433
  10. 9639433
  11. 9639433
  12. 9639433
  13. 9639433
  14. 9639433
  15. 9639433
  16. 9639433
  17. 9639433
  18. 9639433
  19. 9639433
  20. 9639433
  21. 9639433
  22. 9639433
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9639433
  • Stock #: 254172
  • VIN: JHMGD38608S812748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ORG
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGTH IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2015 Audi S5
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Armada P...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory