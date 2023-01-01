$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
2008 Honda Fit
2008 Honda Fit
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9639433
- Stock #: 254172
- VIN: JHMGD38608S812748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ORG
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGTH IS ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top