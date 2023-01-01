Menu
ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2008 Hyundai Accent

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Accent

BASE

2008 Hyundai Accent

BASE

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN KMHCN35C38U090280

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Hyundai Accent