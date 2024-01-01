Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE LIGHT ON TPMS L. HT ON.

2008 Infiniti EX35

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Infiniti EX35

Journey

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Infiniti EX35

Journey

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11392384
  2. 11392384
  3. 11392384
  4. 11392384
  5. 11392384
  6. 11392384
  7. 11392384
  8. 11392384
  9. 11392384
  10. 11392384
  11. 11392384
  12. 11392384
  13. 11392384
  14. 11392384
  15. 11392384
  16. 11392384
  17. 11392384
  18. 11392384
  19. 11392384
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JNKAJ09F58M362465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON TPMS L. HT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Hyundai Sonata SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra S 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2008 Infiniti EX35