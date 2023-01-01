Menu
2008 Infiniti G37

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 10335051
  Stock #: 258579
  VIN: JNKCV64E48M100158

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour GRY
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

