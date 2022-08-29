$7,200+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-9700
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo SOLD AS TRADED, YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
$7,200
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9174271
- Stock #: 11191AUQZ
- VIN: 1J8HR48M58C176732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 208,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed, SOLD AS TRADED, YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 4WD, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars, AM/FM 6 Disc/DVD/MP3 w/SIRIUS Satellite, Cargo Compartment Cover, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Driver & Passenger Manual Lumbar Adjust, Driver Convenience Group, Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated Vanity Mirror Sun Visors, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Popular Equipment Group, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 22X, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Side Roof Rails, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Trailer Sway Damping, Trailer Tow Group IV, Universal Garage Door Opener.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.