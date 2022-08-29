Menu
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

208,220 KM

Details

$7,200

+ tax & licensing
$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo SOLD AS TRADED, YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo SOLD AS TRADED, YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

208,220KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9174271
  • Stock #: 11191AUQZ
  • VIN: 1J8HR48M58C176732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 208,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!





Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed, SOLD AS TRADED, YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 4WD, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars, AM/FM 6 Disc/DVD/MP3 w/SIRIUS Satellite, Cargo Compartment Cover, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Driver & Passenger Manual Lumbar Adjust, Driver Convenience Group, Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated Vanity Mirror Sun Visors, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Popular Equipment Group, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 22X, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Side Roof Rails, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Trailer Sway Damping, Trailer Tow Group IV, Universal Garage Door Opener.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

