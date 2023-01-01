Menu
2008 Mazda Tribute

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2008 Mazda Tribute

2008 Mazda Tribute

2008 Mazda Tribute

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9733717
  Stock #: 254538
  VIN: 4F2CZ96188KM10973

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour GRY
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR $1768. ODOMETER CHANGED AT MAZDA STORE ON NOV 30 2012. ODOMETER REPLACED AT 105477KM. TRUE KILOMTERS ARE 180396KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

