North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2008 Mazda Tribute
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9733717
- Stock #: 254538
- VIN: 4F2CZ96188KM10973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRY
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR $1768. ODOMETER CHANGED AT MAZDA STORE ON NOV 30 2012. ODOMETER REPLACED AT 105477KM. TRUE KILOMTERS ARE 180396KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
