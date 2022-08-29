$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2008 Mercedes ML 320
2008 Mercedes ML 320
CDI
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9083845
- Stock #: 250939
- VIN: 4JGBB22E78A317198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRY
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ODOMETER IN MILES.ABS LIGHT ON. FORMER USA VEHICLE.ENGINE LIGHT ON.AIR BAG LIGHT ON
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5