2008 Mercedes ML 350

0 KM

Watch This Vehicle

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  Listing ID: 8262156
  Stock #: 246550
  VIN: 4JGBB86E48A299918

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL PROCEEDS GO TO BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF CANADA. ODOMETER IS IN MILES. ENGINE LIGHT ON. COMES WITH NAVIGATION.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

