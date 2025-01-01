Menu
Account
Sign In
TPMS LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERATIVE.

2008 Nissan Rogue

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle
12931076

2008 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12931076.748932935?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25829
  2. 12931076
  3. 12931076
  4. 12931076
  5. 12931076
  6. 12931076
  7. 12931076
  8. 12931076
  9. 12931076
  10. 12931076
  11. 12931076
  12. 12931076
  13. 12931076
  14. 12931076
  15. 12931076
  16. 12931076
  17. 12931076
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JN8AS58T18W013539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERATIVE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2017 Ford Explorer Police IN for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Ford Explorer Police IN 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Charger Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Dodge Charger Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 POLICE RESPON for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Ford F-150 POLICE RESPON 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Nissan Rogue