2008 Pontiac Montana

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Pontiac Montana

2008 Pontiac Montana

SV6

2008 Pontiac Montana

SV6

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10206075
  Stock #: 257016
  VIN: 1GMDU03138D150887

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BRN
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

