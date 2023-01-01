$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac Montana
SV6
Used
- Listing ID: 10206075
- Stock #: 257016
- VIN: 1GMDU03138D150887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BRN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats
