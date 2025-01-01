Menu
ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2008 Pontiac Montana

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac Montana

SV6

12202495

2008 Pontiac Montana

SV6

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1GMDU03W18D169191

  Exterior Colour SIL
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 271171
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Pontiac Montana