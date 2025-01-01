Menu
MANUAL TRANSMISSION. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE.

2008 Suzuki SX4

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Suzuki SX4

Convenience

13071365

2008 Suzuki SX4

Convenience

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN JS2YC415385108922

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

MANUAL TRANSMISSION. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Suzuki SX4